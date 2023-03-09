La Niña has ended, ENSO Neutral conditions expected to continue through spring and early summer 2023

Photo by Jr Korpa on Unsplash

The Climate Prediction Center/NCEP/NWS has issued its latest diagnostic discussion on the El Niño/Southern Oscillation (ENSO) alert system status. According to the report released on March 9, 2023, La Niña has ended, and ENSO-neutral conditions are expected to continue through the Northern Hemisphere spring and early summer.

Recent observations show below-average sea surface temperatures weakening in February 2023, with persisting temperatures only in the central Pacific Ocean. Meanwhile, parts of the eastern Pacific Ocean had significantly above-average sea surface temperatures. The atmospheric circulation anomalies across the tropical Pacific are lagging the changes in the ocean. Low-level easterly wind anomalies continue over the central Pacific Ocean, while upper-level westerly wind anomalies were evident over most of the Pacific. Suppressed convection persisted over the central tropical Pacific, while enhanced convection was observed over Indonesia. In summary, the coupled ocean-atmosphere system was consistent with ENSO-neutral.

The latest weekly Niño-3.4 index value was -0.2°C, and area-averaged subsurface temperatures became slightly above average in the last month, with positive temperature anomalies spanning the Pacific, though remaining mostly at depth.

The report indicates that the International Research Institute (IRI) plume favors ENSO-neutral conditions to continue through spring 2023, with El Niño forming during summer 2023 and persisting through the fall. However, the forecaster consensus favors ENSO-neutral conditions through summer 2023, with elevated chances of El Niño developing afterwards. The smaller chances of El Niño relative to the model predictions are primarily because ENSO forecasts made during the spring are less accurate, and the tropical Pacific atmosphere is still fairly consistent with a cool/La Niña-like state. Nonetheless, strong warming near South America may indicate a more rapid evolution toward El Niño, and this will be closely monitored.

This diagnostic discussion is a collaborative effort of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), NOAA's National Weather Service, and their funded institutions. Oceanic and atmospheric conditions are updated weekly on the Climate Prediction Center website, and additional perspectives and analysis are available in an ENSO blog. A probabilistic strength forecast is available here. The next ENSO Diagnostics Discussion is scheduled for April 13, 2023.