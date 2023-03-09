Wind Advisory issued for South Central Idaho; gusty winds expected in Southwest Highlands and Western Magic Valley

Photo by Josh Berquist on Unsplash

The National Weather Service in Boise, Idaho has issued a wind advisory for several counties in Idaho and Oregon. The advisory is in effect from 5 PM MST Thursday (6 PM PST) until 8 PM MST Friday (9 PM PST).

The affected areas include Lower and Upper Treasure Valley in Idaho, Southwest Highlands, Western Magic Valley, and Southern Twin Falls County in Idaho, as well as Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.

South winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected, with locally higher gusts in the mountains. The gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and there is a possibility of tree limbs being blown down, leading to a few power outages.

Drivers are advised to use extra caution, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Outdoor objects should be secured to avoid damage from the strong winds. Residents of the affected areas should stay up-to-date on the latest weather updates and be prepared for potential power outages. Power companies are on standby to restore any outages as quickly as possible.

The National Weather Service encourages everyone to have an emergency kit ready, including a battery-powered radio, extra batteries, and a flashlight. They also recommend having a supply of food, water, and medications on hand in case of an extended power outage.