Wind advisory issued for Southeastern Jackson County, Oregon, gusts up to 45 mph expected

Photo by Khamkéo Vilaysing on Unsplash

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Jackson County in southern Oregon, including the cities of Medford and Ashland. The advisory will remain in effect from 1 PM PST today, March 9th, until 7 PM PST on Friday, March 10th.

South winds between 20 and 30 mph with gusts of up to 45 mph are expected in southeastern Jackson County, including Ashland, Phoenix, Talent, and portions of Interstate 5 and Highway 140.

Gusty winds are likely to blow around unsecured objects, and some tree limbs could be blown down. Residents should exercise extra caution when driving, particularly those operating high-profile vehicles, and secure any outdoor objects that could be affected by the strong winds.

The National Weather Service urges people to stay alert and be prepared for possible power outages resulting from the windy conditions. This advisory comes on the heels of a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in southern Oregon, including Central Douglas County, Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Eastern Douglas County Foothills, and Jackson County, including the communities of Toketee Falls, Butte Falls, and Prospect, and portions of Highway 62, Highway 227, and Highway 138. The Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect from 10 PM PST tonight until 4 PM PST on Friday.

Snow is expected with total accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and up to 1 foot in higher terrain. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Travel could be difficult and impact the morning commute, and patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Wet, heavy snow on tree branches combined with gusty winds could result in broken tree limbs.

The National Weather Service recommends slowing down and allowing extra time to reach destinations, carrying tire chains, and being prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibility.

It is important to stay informed and heed the warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service during severe weather events. By taking proper precautions, individuals and communities can minimize risks and stay safe during inclement weather conditions.