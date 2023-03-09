Heavy snowfall and strong winds forecasted for Oregon's Eastern Counties

Photo by Hannes Kocholl on Unsplash

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several areas in Oregon, warning of snow and gusty winds. The advisory remains in effect from 10 PM on Thursday to 4 PM on Friday.

According to the advisory, snow is expected in Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Kalmiopsis Wilderness, Eastern Douglas County Foothills, and northern Jackson County. The impacted communities include Toketee Falls, Butte Falls, Prospect, and portions of Highway 62, Highway 227, and Highway 138.

Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are expected with up to 1 foot in higher terrain. Additionally, winds gusting as high as 45 mph could cause patchy blowing snow, reducing visibility significantly.

The advisory warns that travel could be difficult, impacting the morning commute. It is advised to slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. Motorists are urged to carry tire chains and be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibility.

The National Weather Service also cautions about the potential for wet, heavy snow on tree branches combined with gusty winds that could result in broken tree limbs.

Oregon counties affected by the advisory include Central Douglas County, Eastern Curry County, Josephine County, and Eastern Douglas County Foothills, as well as Jackson County.

The advisory follows a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Oregon on Wednesday, warning of heavy snow and hazardous travel conditions.

Winter weather advisories are issued by the National Weather Service when periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain are expected to cause travel difficulties. The advisory warns people to be aware of the weather conditions and take necessary precautions to stay safe.

Residents and motorists are advised to monitor the latest weather forecasts and prepare accordingly. It is recommended to keep an emergency kit in the vehicle in case of any unforeseen circumstances. The National Weather Service urges everyone to take the necessary precautions to ensure their safety during the winter weather event.