Western Nevada and Eastern California brace for potential flooding due to rain and snowmelt

Heavy rain and snowmelt are expected to pose a risk of flooding in portions of California and western Nevada, including Lassen, Eastern Plumas, and Eastern Sierra counties, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Mono County, Mineral, and Southern Lyon counties, and Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch from Thursday afternoon through Sunday morning, cautioning that excessive runoff could lead to flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

The warm atmospheric river will lead to rapid runoff in areas of shallow snowpack and wet ground, while continued precipitation on areas with deeper snowpack may begin to pass rain through the snowpack during the prolonged precipitation event. This will lead to a substantial hazard of minor flooding with significant rises on main stem rivers. Flooding on mainstem rivers is not forecast at this time, but rises to monitor stage are now expected on the east fork of the Carson near Gardnerville and the Carson River near Carson City. Minor or even moderate river flooding cannot be ruled out.

The main impacts of the heavy rain and snowmelt are expected to be on smaller creeks and streams and in areas of poor drainage, but minor to moderate river flooding cannot be ruled out, according to the National Weather Service in Reno, NV. The service urged caution for residents of Hawthorne, South Lake Tahoe, Sierraville, Virginia City, Tahoe City, Lee Vining, Glenbrook, Schurz, Loyalton, Mammoth Lakes, Gardnerville, Markleeville, Truckee, Susanville, Mina, Smith Valley, Bridgeport, Sparks, Yerington, Stateline, Incline Village, Coleville, Portola, Verdi, and Westwood.

Excessive runoff may cause creeks and streams to rise out of their banks, while flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas due to deep snow confining flow and limiting drainage. Low-water crossings may also be flooded, and storm drains and ditches may become clogged with snow and debris.

The Flood Watch remains in effect from Thursday afternoon through Sunday morning. The National Weather Service warned that flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. The impacts of the heavy rain and snowmelt are expected to be felt in areas below approximately 6500 feet.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay alert for the potential of flooding and to be prepared to take action if necessary. The National Weather Service advises residents to have a plan in place for what to do in case of flooding, including having a way to receive flood warnings and alerts, and to avoid driving through flooded areas.

The Flood Watch is a result of a prolonged period of heavy rain and snow in the region. The National Weather Service has cautioned that the risk of flooding may persist even after the rain and snow have stopped, as the excess water will continue to flow downstream.

As of Wednesday, March 8, 2023, the National Weather Service in Reno, NV, has advised residents in the affected areas to stay tuned to local media for updates and to heed any evacuation orders issued by local authorities. Residents should also avoid walking or driving through flooded areas and should not attempt to cross flooded roads or bridges.