Wind advisory issued for multiple counties in Nevada and California

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for several areas in California and Nevada, effective from 10 PM tonight until 7 PM tomorrow. The advisory covers Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Northern Washoe County, Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake, Surprise Valley California, and Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area.

According to the NWS, south winds between 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected in these areas. Waves measuring 2 to 5 feet on Pyramid Lake are also expected, posing potential hazards for small boats, kayaks, and paddle boards. Wind-prone locations along I-580 through Washoe Valley and Highway 95 near Walker Lake could see periods of stronger wind gusts in excess of 60 mph at times.

The advisory warns that travel could be difficult, particularly for high-profile vehicles, and lake waters will be rough. Residents are advised to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture and trash cans before winds increase, which could blow these items away. Preparing ahead of time by ensuring that there is extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries, and/or candles in the event of a power outage is also recommended.

The affected cities include Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Hawthorne, Yerington, Smith Valley, Mina, Schurz, Sparks, Verdi, Gardnerville, Virginia City, Fernley, Fallon, Lovelock, Silver Springs, Nixon, Imlay, Empire, and Gerlach. Residents of these areas should use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.

The NWS also warns that crosswinds could pose significant risks, particularly for high-profile vehicles and those towing trailers. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and a few power outages are possible. The NWS advises travelers to consider postponing non-essential travel during this time to avoid potential hazards.