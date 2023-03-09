Weather advisory: Southwest Utah braces for strong winds and possible power outages

Be Happy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3quWvX_0lD3sdHO00
Photo byseth schwietonUnsplash

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Wind Advisory for several counties in Utah, effective from 11 PM tonight until 11 PM MST Friday. This comes as South to southwest winds with gusts up to 55 mph are expected, locally stronger in wind-prone areas.

The affected areas include Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Western Millard and Juab Counties, and Southwest Utah. Cities within the advisory area include Wendover, Dugway, Park Valley, Tooele, Grantsville, Vernon, Delta, Little Sahara, Beaver, Cedar City, and Milford.

The gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and a few power outages are possible. Travel could also be difficult due to crosswinds, especially for high-profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. The National Weather Service advises people to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle, and secure outdoor objects.

It is important for residents and travelers to keep up with the latest weather updates and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during the advisory period. High-profile vehicles, such as trucks and buses, should be particularly careful as gusty winds can cause them to sway or flip. People are also urged to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, trash cans, and garden tools to prevent them from becoming projectiles in the strong winds.

The Wind Advisory is part of a larger weather system moving across the state that is expected to bring cold temperatures and snowfall in higher elevations. People in the affected areas are advised to prepare for potential impacts, such as limited visibility and slippery road conditions.

Residents and travelers are advised to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and warnings from local authorities. The National Weather Service provides updates on its website and through its social media channels. If travel is necessary, individuals are advised to pack an emergency kit with water, food, blankets, and a flashlight, in case they get stranded on the road.

The Wind Advisory is set to expire at 11 PM MST on Friday. However, residents and travelers are urged to continue monitoring weather conditions and take appropriate safety measures until the weather system has passed.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Strong winds# Winter gusty winds# Weather# Weather advisory# Winter Weather

Comments / 0

Published by

A product researcher who has written various reviews about different products and services. Join me as there will be plenty of reviews and news to enjoy.

N/A
6K followers

More from Be Happy

Whatcom County, WA

Winter storm warning: Heavy snowfall predicted above 3000 feet in Whatcom and Skagit counties in Washington state

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Cascade mountains of Whatcom and Skagit Counties in Washington state. The warning will remain in effect until 11 PM PDT on Monday, March 13th.

Read full story
4 comments
California State

Multiple California cities and counties under flood watch due to heavy rainfall

A Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for a portion of central California, including several counties and cities, as excessive rainfall is expected to cause flooding in the region through Wednesday morning.

Read full story
1 comments
Erie County, NY

Hazardous weather outlook for Niagara and Northern Erie Counties in Western New York

The National Weather Service Buffalo office issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook early Monday morning, covering portions of western New York. The outlook specifically focused on Niagara and Northern Erie counties and provided information on expected weather conditions for the next few days.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

National Weather Service issues Hazardous Weather Outlook for Central and Southeast Colorado

Residents and travelers across central, east central, south central, and southeast Colorado are being warned of hazardous weather conditions over the coming days, according to the National Weather Service.

Read full story
Colorado State

National Weather Service issues hazardous weather outlook for Central and Southeast Colorado

The National Weather Service in Pueblo, CO, has issued a hazardous weather outlook for parts of central, east central, south central, and southeast Colorado. The outlook, released on Friday, March 10, 2023, warns of expected snowfall and spotty critical fire weather conditions.

Read full story
Grand Rapids, MI

Winter storm warning: Hazardous road conditions expected in parts of Michigan

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids, Michigan has issued a hazardous weather outlook for portions of southwest Lower Michigan, including the counties of Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, Muskegon, Montcalm, Gratiot, Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Clinton, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, and Jackson.

Read full story
12 comments

North Carolina Counties brace for frost and freeze conditions

The National Weather Service Raleigh has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for central North Carolina, including 33 counties, for the period between Saturday, March 11, and Thursday, March 16.

Read full story
3 comments
Maryland State

Maryland and Virginia residents urged to prepare for hazardous weather conditions: Potential flooding and power outages

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for parts of Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. The outlook warns of potential hazardous conditions in the Chesapeake Bay, Tidal Potomac River, and the I-95 corridor through central Maryland, northern Virginia, and District of Columbia.

Read full story
5 comments
Connecticut State

NWS issues hazardous weather outlook for Southern Connecticut: Storm system threatens snowfall accumulations

The National Weather Service in New York has issued a hazardous weather outlook for southern Connecticut on Friday, March 10th. This outlook warns of potential weather hazards that could impact the region in the coming days.

Read full story
Florida State

NWS issues hazardous weather outlook for Florida: High risk of deadly rip currents at East Central Florida beaches

The National Weather Service in Melbourne, Florida has issued a hazardous weather outlook for east central Florida, including several coastal counties and cities. The outlook, issued at 3:11 AM EST on Friday, March 10th, 2023, warns of potential thunderstorms, rip currents, marine thunderstorm gusts, and strong winds and seas.

Read full story
Rapid City, SD

Northwestern South Dakota braces for hazardous travel conditions due to gusty winds

The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for parts of northwestern South Dakota. The outlook, released at 4:22 AM MST on March 10, 2023, provides information on potentially dangerous weather conditions expected over the next several days.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Winter weather advisory issued for Pennsylvania: Snow accumulations to cause slippery road conditions

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of Pennsylvania by the National Weather Service, warning of expected snowfall of 3 to 5 inches from Friday morning to Saturday morning. The advisory covers Southern Centre, Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Juniata, and Bedford counties, including the cities of State College, Johnstown, Altoona, Huntingdon, Mount Union, Lewistown, and Bedford.

Read full story
5 comments

Southeast winds expected to bring gusts of up to 45 mph in South Dakota counties

A Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for several counties in South Dakota. The advisory is in effect from 9 AM this morning to 8 PM MST this evening.

Read full story
1 comments
Oneida, NY

Central New York braces for potential snowfall: Hazardous weather outlook issued by National Weather Service

The National Weather Service in Binghamton, NY, has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for central New York, including the counties of Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, and Southern Oneida, on Friday, March 10, 2023.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Light snow and blowing snow expected in Parts of Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota, warns National Weather Service

A winter storm is expected to bring snow and strong winds to portions of northwest Iowa, west central Iowa, southwest Minnesota, east central South Dakota, and southeast South Dakota over the weekend. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook warning residents in those areas to be prepared.

Read full story
Georgia State

NWS Greenville-Spartanburg issues hazardous weather outlook for multiple counties in North Carolina and South Carolina

News Recap: The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Northeast Georgia and Piedmont North Carolina, warning of potential frost and freeze issues in Greater Caldwell and Greater Burke. Upstate South Carolina and Western and Piedmont North Carolina are expected to experience frost and freeze conditions early next week as a cold airmass moves into the region. As a result, Piedmont North Carolina and Western North Carolina are bracing for the impact of the cold airmass, while Upstate South Carolina and Northeast Georgia are on alert for hazardous weather.

Read full story
Virginia State

North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia residents advised to prepare for hazardous weather

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for several areas across North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. The outlook was released at 4:58 AM EST on Friday, March 10, 2023.

Read full story
46 comments
Arizona State

Wind advisory issued for Northwestern Arizona and Southern Nevada, gusts up to 65 mph expected

Winds are expected to pick up in parts of Arizona and Nevada on Friday, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue a wind advisory for several counties and cities in the region.

Read full story
1 comments
Centre County, PA

Winter storm warning issued for Southern Centre County, Pennsylvania

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Centre County, Pennsylvania. The advisory is set to take effect from 7 AM on Friday, March 10th and remain in place until 7 AM on Saturday, March 11th.

Read full story
1 comments

La Niña has ended, ENSO Neutral conditions expected to continue through spring and early summer 2023

The Climate Prediction Center/NCEP/NWS has issued its latest diagnostic discussion on the El Niño/Southern Oscillation (ENSO) alert system status. According to the report released on March 9, 2023, La Niña has ended, and ENSO-neutral conditions are expected to continue through the Northern Hemisphere spring and early summer.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy