Weather advisory: Southwest Utah braces for strong winds and possible power outages

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Wind Advisory for several counties in Utah, effective from 11 PM tonight until 11 PM MST Friday. This comes as South to southwest winds with gusts up to 55 mph are expected, locally stronger in wind-prone areas.

The affected areas include Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Western Millard and Juab Counties, and Southwest Utah. Cities within the advisory area include Wendover, Dugway, Park Valley, Tooele, Grantsville, Vernon, Delta, Little Sahara, Beaver, Cedar City, and Milford.

The gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and a few power outages are possible. Travel could also be difficult due to crosswinds, especially for high-profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. The National Weather Service advises people to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle, and secure outdoor objects.

It is important for residents and travelers to keep up with the latest weather updates and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during the advisory period. High-profile vehicles, such as trucks and buses, should be particularly careful as gusty winds can cause them to sway or flip. People are also urged to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, trash cans, and garden tools to prevent them from becoming projectiles in the strong winds.

The Wind Advisory is part of a larger weather system moving across the state that is expected to bring cold temperatures and snowfall in higher elevations. People in the affected areas are advised to prepare for potential impacts, such as limited visibility and slippery road conditions.

Residents and travelers are advised to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and warnings from local authorities. The National Weather Service provides updates on its website and through its social media channels. If travel is necessary, individuals are advised to pack an emergency kit with water, food, blankets, and a flashlight, in case they get stranded on the road.

The Wind Advisory is set to expire at 11 PM MST on Friday. However, residents and travelers are urged to continue monitoring weather conditions and take appropriate safety measures until the weather system has passed.