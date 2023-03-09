Wind advisory and high wind warning issued for Haleakala and Big Island Summits

Photo by Valentin Salja on Unsplash

The National Weather Service Honolulu has issued a wind advisory and a high wind warning for the Big Island and Haleakala Summit in Maui, respectively. The warning will remain in effect until 6 PM HST Sunday, while the advisory will be in effect until 6 PM HST today, Thursday, March 9, 2023.

According to the weather agency, dangerously strong winds will continue in the higher elevations of the Big Island for the next several days. Winds have peaked, and they will be on a very slow decline through the weekend. Meanwhile, on the summit of Haleakala in Maui, winds will continue to slowly decline today.

The advisory for Haleakala Summit specifically mentions southwest winds of 30 to 50 mph, with localized gusts to 60 mph. The strong winds may make driving and walking difficult, and they can forcefully open doors and damage hinges or slam doors shut, potentially causing injuries. The National Weather Service advises people to consider postponing travel to the summits until conditions improve. If they must travel, extra caution is needed when walking and driving, and they should be careful opening or closing doors.

The high wind warning, on the other hand, covers the Big Island Summits, including all areas above 8,000 feet. Southwest winds of 35 to 50 mph with localized gusts over 80 mph are expected. Strong winds can cause damage to structures, trees, and power lines, leading to power outages. Travel to the summits is strongly discouraged, and those who must travel should use extreme caution.

The National Weather Service warns that high winds can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles, and can cause loose objects to become dangerous projectiles. Power outages are also possible due to damaged power lines.

Residents and visitors are advised to stay up-to-date with the latest weather forecasts and prepare for potentially hazardous conditions, including securing loose objects and preparing for possible power outages.

The following cities and counties are affected by the wind advisory and high wind warning: Haleakala Summit in Maui County, and the Big Island Summits, including all areas above 8,000 feet in Hawaii County.