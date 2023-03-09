Weather advisory: Strong swell and wind waves create hazardous surf conditions in Hawaii

Photo by frank mckenna on Unsplash

The National Weather Service in Honolulu, Hawaii, has issued a high surf warning for several counties and cities in the state. The warning is in effect until 6 am HST Friday and covers the north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, as well as the north-facing shores of Maui.

A large long-period northwest swell is expected to peak early Thursday morning, bringing extra large to giant surf to the affected areas. Waves are expected to be 30 to 40 feet along north-facing shores and 20 to 30 feet along west-facing shores.

The combination of large wind waves due to strong westerly winds and long-period swell energy will result in very rough and hazardous conditions through tonight. The swell is expected to decline and become north-northwesterly Friday through the weekend.

The high surf warning means that very strong breaking waves and powerful currents are expected. Waves breaking in channel entrances may make navigating the channels dangerous. Residents and visitors are advised to stay away from the water and avoid going near the shore during this time.

The affected areas include Niihau, Kauai Southwest, Waianae Coast, Oahu North Shore, Maui Windward West, Kauai North, Molokai Windward, Molokai North, Molokai West, Maui Central Valley North, and Windward Haleakala.

The National Weather Service has warned that the high surf could lead to flooding and beach erosion, and could also cause damage to coastal structures. Residents and businesses in the affected areas are advised to take precautions to protect themselves and their property.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency has also issued a statement urging residents and visitors to be prepared for the high surf and to take necessary precautions. They recommend securing loose objects, staying indoors, and avoiding unnecessary travel during this time.

The high surf warning is a reminder of the importance of being prepared for natural disasters and weather events. It is crucial to stay informed about weather conditions and to have an emergency plan in place in case of an emergency.

In summary, a high surf warning is in effect until 6 am HST Friday for several counties and cities in Hawaii, including Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui. Very strong breaking waves and powerful currents are expected, and residents and visitors are advised to stay away from the water and avoid going near the shore during this time. The warning could also lead to flooding, beach erosion, and damage to coastal structures, so residents and businesses in the affected areas are advised to take precautions. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency has issued a statement urging residents and visitors to be prepared and to take necessary precautions.