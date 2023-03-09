California Residents Brace for strong winter storm bringing heavy rain and potential flooding in coming days

Photo by Agnese Kisune on Unsplash

A strong winter storm is expected to hit the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast starting Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The storm, which will continue through Sunday morning, is expected to bring moderate to periods of heavy precipitation as it taps into subtropical moisture.

The Santa Cruz Mountains and Santa Lucia Mountains are expected to receive the highest amounts of rainfall and are most likely to experience flooding. The entire San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast, including Monterey and San Benito Counties, are under a flood watch.

The excessive rainfall could result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Rapid rises in creeks and streams may occur, and flooding may happen in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may also become clogged with debris, and low-water crossings may be flooded.

The expected rainfall totals range from 1.5 to 3 inches for most urban areas, with 3 to 6 inches in the coastal ranges and inland hills. In the Santa Cruz Mountains, rainfall totals could reach 6 to 8 inches, and locally up to 10 inches over favored peaks and higher terrain of the Santa Lucia Mountains.

The prolonged moderate to heavy precipitation and higher rain rates are expected to turn pre-existing saturated soils into runoff. Urban and small stream flooding is expected, and there is a 25% exceedance probability that some main stem rivers may rise above flood stage.

The following counties are under the flood watch: San Francisco, Marin Coastal Range, Sonoma Coastal Range, North Bay Interior Mountains, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, North Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, East Bay Hills, Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Mountains of San Benito County and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley, Northern Monterey Bay, Southern Monterey Bay, and Big Sur Coast.

The cities that may be affected by the flood watch include Santa Cruz, Cordoza Ridge, Pacifica, Concord, Scotts Valley, Tamalpais-Homestead, South Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Livermore, Greenfield, Woodacre, Live Oak, Fremont, Antioch, Novato, San Ramon, Daly City, Santa Rosa, Pleasanton, King City, Monterey, Day Valley, Seaside, Watsonville, San Jose, Lagunitas-Forest Knolls, Salinas, Boulder Creek, Sausalito, Walnut Creek, Rohnert Park, Hayward, Marina, San Rafael, Berkeley, Angwin, San Francisco, Blackhawk, Oakland, Pittsburg, and Napa.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to prepare for potential flooding and to stay updated on the latest weather forecasts and warnings from the National Weather Service. It is important to avoid driving or walking through floodwaters and to stay away from rivers and streams, which may have rapidly rising water levels.