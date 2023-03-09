California State: Wind advisory issued for San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast, gusty winds up to 50 mph expected

Photo by Ismael Paramo on Unsplash

A Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast, including Monterey and San Benito Counties. The advisory is effective from 1 PM Thursday until 4 PM PST Friday.

Southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected, which could cause unsecured objects to be blown around and tree limbs to be blown down, resulting in a few power outages.

The favored coastal areas, higher terrain, and coastal gaps may experience locally stronger wind gusts greater than 60 mph. Drivers are advised to use extra caution, especially those operating high profile vehicles. Outdoor objects should be secured to prevent damage.

The affected areas include San Francisco, Marin Coastal Range, Sonoma Coastal Range, North Bay Interior Mountains, Coastal North Bay, including Point Reyes National Seashore, North Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley, including San Jose, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, East Bay Hills, Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains, Los Padres National Forest, Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel Valley, Northern Monterey Bay, and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

The National Weather Service urges residents in these areas to stay alert and informed about the wind advisory. They also advise securing outdoor objects, and avoiding unnecessary travel if possible during the advisory period.

It is recommended that residents prepare for potential power outages by having an emergency kit ready with essentials such as flashlights, extra batteries, and non-perishable food items. It is also important to stay informed about weather conditions and updates from local authorities.