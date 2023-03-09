Wind Advisory issued for Foothills of Northern Blue Mountains in Oregon; Southeast winds to expected to impact

Photo by Mitsuo Komoriya on Unsplash

A wind advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for the base of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. The advisory is in effect from 3 PM Thursday to 4 AM PST Friday.

According to the advisory, southeast winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected for the foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, including the city of Pilot Rock.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and tree limbs could be blown down, resulting in a few power outages. Drivers are advised to exercise extra caution, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Outdoor objects should also be secured.

The National Weather Service urges residents and visitors to take precautions and stay informed about changing weather conditions. They should stay tuned to local radio and television stations for further updates.

Residents and visitors in the affected areas are encouraged to prepare for potential power outages by having a supply of food, water, and other necessities on hand. In addition, they should have a plan for how to stay warm in case of a power outage.

The National Weather Service also reminds residents and visitors to never touch downed power lines or attempt to drive through flooded areas. If a power line is down, they should immediately call their local utility company.

The National Weather Service issues wind advisories when sustained winds of 31 to 39 mph or gusts of 46 to 57 mph are expected. The advisory is issued to warn residents and visitors of the potential for hazardous conditions.

The National Weather Service also advises mariners to consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. They should remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined seas.

Residents and visitors are reminded to always stay informed about changing weather conditions and to take precautions to stay safe. By staying informed and prepared, they can help minimize the risks associated with severe weather.