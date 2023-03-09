Gale watch issued for California Coast: Mariners advised to take precautions; Strong winds and high seas expected

Photo by Shifaaz shamoon on Unsplash

The National Weather Service has issued a Gale Watch for portions of the California coast, including Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10 NM and Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM. The watch is set to take effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon, with potentially strong winds of 20 to 30 kt and gusts up to 40 kt, along with combined seas of 7 to 10 ft possible when conditions are worst.

The watch means that mariners should take extra precautions to avoid possible hazardous conditions. The potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea conditions that could capsize or damage small and large vessels. The National Weather Service is advising mariners to remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined seas.

The Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX) has additional details on the potential for gale force winds in these areas. South winds are expected to increase on Thursday afternoon and continue through Friday afternoon, with the strongest winds expected during the overnight hours. Seas are expected to build to between 7 and 10 feet during this time, which could lead to hazardous conditions for mariners.

The impacted areas include portions of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, specifically Point Piedras Blancas and Point Sal. The National Weather Service is urging mariners in these areas to monitor the latest forecasts and take the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of themselves and their vessels.

A Gale Watch is issued when there is a potential for gale force winds of 34 to 47 kt within the next 48 hours. The National Weather Service may issue updates or cancel the watch as conditions warrant, so mariners should continue to monitor the latest forecasts and advisories.

The National Weather Service reminds mariners that even in less severe weather conditions, they should always exercise caution and wear a life jacket. Overall, mariners should take the Gale Watch seriously and take the necessary precautions to ensure their safety during this period of potentially hazardous weather conditions.