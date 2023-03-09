Winter Weather watch: Excessive rainfall to cause continued flooding in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas

Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash

The National Weather Service Memphis has issued a Flood Advisory on Tuesday night, March 7, 2023, affecting several counties and cities in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. The advisory is specifically for the Mississippi River at Memphis and is in effect until further notice.

The Lower Mississippi River, including Tiptonville, Caruthersville, Osceola, Memphis, Tunica Mhoon Landing, and Helena, is expected to experience elevated river levels due to excessive rainfall.

The counties affected by the Flood Advisory include Crittenden and Shelby in Tennessee, DeSoto in Mississippi, and several counties in Arkansas.

The National Weather Service advises caution when walking near riverbanks and urges residents to stay tuned for further developments by listening to their local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

As of 8:00 PM CST on Tuesday, March 7, the river's stage was 25.1 feet. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.5 feet early Sunday morning, and the action stage is 28.0 feet. Flood stage is 34.0 feet.

At 28.0 feet, in Arkansas, Dacus Lake Road under the I-55 Bridge begins to flood, and water is encroaching on the levee south of Blue Lake. The road to Island 40 also begins to flood.

The Flood Advisory warns of flooding caused by excessive rainfall, and further updates will be issued as the situation develops.

Residents in the affected areas are urged to take necessary precautions and to stay vigilant for updates from their local authorities. Try to be kept informed of the weather prediction in your various locations always.