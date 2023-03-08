National Weather Service extends flood warning for Sabine River near Deweyville

Photo by Museums Victoria on Unsplash

Flood warning has been issued for Sabine River near Deweyville, affecting parts of Louisiana and Texas, as per the National Weather Service (NWS) in Lake Charles, LA. The Flood Warning will remain in effect until Sunday evening. The river is expected to experience minor flooding and reach the flood stage of 24.0 feet.

The NWS stated that there is no current observed data and forecasted the river to rise above the flood stage by Thursday, March 9th, and continue to rise to 24.4 feet by noon on Thursday. It is expected to stay at that level through Friday and start to recede slightly to 24.3 feet by Saturday afternoon.

Minor lowland flooding is expected as a result of the flood warning. It may cause some inconveniences to individuals residing along the river, including a temporary disruption of some low-lying roads and the need to evacuate.

The Flood Warning affects parts of Louisiana and Texas, including LAC011, LAC019, TXC351, and TXC361. The NWS has advised the people residing in the affected areas to keep a close eye on the latest weather updates and forecasts and take necessary precautions.

The NWS has provided additional details regarding the flood warning for the Sabine River near Deweyville. The river is expected to fall below flood stage by Sunday morning and continue falling to 23.2 feet by Monday morning. As of now, the river has not yet reached the flood stage, and there is no observed data available.

The NWS has suggested that individuals residing in the affected areas stay vigilant and prepare accordingly for the flood warning. They should make necessary arrangements to secure their property, evacuate if required, and avoid driving or walking through the floodwater. Floodwater can be unpredictable, and it's not easy to gauge its depth or speed. It can be dangerous and even fatal, so people should avoid driving through it.

The Flood Warning is an indication that flooding is imminent or is already occurring in the affected areas. The NWS issues such warnings based on various factors, including weather forecasts, observed and predicted river levels, and local topography.

In conclusion, the NWS has issued a flood warning for the Sabine River near Deweyville, affecting parts of Louisiana and Texas. The river is expected to reach the flood stage of 24.0 feet and cause minor lowland flooding. The Flood Warning will remain in effect until Sunday evening, and the NWS has urged people to take necessary precautions to stay safe.