Louisiana and Southeast Texas under hazardous weather outlook for dense fog

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, Louisiana, has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for central, south-central, southwest, and west-central Louisiana, as well as southeast Texas. The outlook was released at 5:03 AM CST on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

The areas covered by this Hazardous Weather Outlook include Vernon, Rapides, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Allen, Evangeline, St. Landry, Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis, Acadia, Lafayette, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Iberia, St. Mary, Lower St. Martin, West Cameron, East Cameron, Tyler, Hardin, Jefferson, Orange, and the northern and southern parts of Jasper and Newton counties.

According to the National Weather Service, patchy and dense areas of fog have developed overnight and will persist through the morning, potentially causing hazardous conditions for morning commuters. More fog is expected to develop late tonight, so caution is advised for anyone driving in the affected areas.

For Thursday through Tuesday, there will be the chance for at least patchy fog through Thursday morning. In addition, there is a possibility of thunderstorms north of the I-10 corridor tomorrow night into Friday night and across the entire covered area late Sunday into Monday.

The National Weather Service warns residents to remain vigilant and prepare for potential hazardous weather conditions, such as heavy rain and thunderstorms. This is particularly important for those living in low-lying areas, which are more prone to flooding.

While the probability for widespread hazardous weather is currently low, it is crucial to stay updated on weather reports and take necessary precautions if conditions worsen. The National Weather Service recommends keeping an eye on local news and weather updates, as well as having an emergency plan in place in case of severe weather.

In summary, the Hazardous Weather Outlook issued by the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, Louisiana, covers a large area of central, south-central, southwest, and west-central Louisiana, as well as southeast Texas. The outlook warns of potential hazardous conditions caused by patchy and dense fog in the affected areas, as well as the possibility of thunderstorms and heavy rain. Residents are advised to stay informed and prepared for potential weather hazards in the coming days.