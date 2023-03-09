National Weather Service issues hazardous weather outlook for Arkansas

Photo by Matteo Catanese on Unsplash

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for a large part of Arkansas, warning residents of potential severe weather conditions. The outlook was released on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, and covers several counties and cities across the state.

According to the outlook , rain is expected to hit the state throughout Wednesday, with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. Heavy rain is likely to cause river flooding, and flash flooding cannot be ruled out, especially in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding.

The outlook also warns of potential severe storms on Thursday and Thursday evening, with damaging winds and hail possible. Most of the state of Arkansas will be under a marginal risk for severe weather, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy rain will continue to be a concern, as it could enhance river flooding and increase the risk of flash flooding.

The following counties are included in the Hazardous Weather Outlook: Marion, Baxter, Fulton, Sharp, Randolph, Stone, Izard, Independence, Lawrence, Cleburne, Jackson, Conway, Faulkner, White, Woodruff, Perry, Garland, Saline, Pulaski, Lonoke, Prairie, Monroe, Pike, Clark, Hot Spring, Grant, Jefferson, Arkansas, Dallas, Cleveland, Lincoln, Desha, Ouachita, Calhoun, Bradley, Drew, Boone County Except Southwest, Newton County Higher Elevations, Searcy County Lower Elevations, Southern Johnson County, Southern Pope County, Southeast Van Buren County, Western and Northern Logan County, Northern Scott County, Northwest Yell County, Polk County Lower Elevations, Central and Eastern Montgomery County, Boone County Higher Elevations, Newton County Lower Elevations, Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations, Johnson County Higher Elevations, Pope County Higher Elevations, Van Buren County Higher Elevations, Southern and Eastern Logan County, Central and Southern Scott County, Yell Excluding Northwest, Northern Polk County Higher Elevations, Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations, Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations, Southeast Polk County Higher Elevations, and Southwest Montgomery County Higher Elevations.

Residents in these areas are advised to stay up to date with the latest weather forecasts and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. It is important to have an emergency plan in place, including a designated shelter in case of severe weather, and to have essential supplies such as food, water, and medication on hand.

The National Weather Service will continue to monitor the weather conditions and provide updates as necessary. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and heed any warnings or advisories issued by local authorities.

In summary, the Hazardous Weather Outlook issued by the National Weather Service for a large part of Arkansas warns of potential severe weather conditions, including heavy rain, river flooding, and flash flooding. The outlook covers several counties and cities across the state, and residents are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.