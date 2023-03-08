Winter weather alert: Wisconsin braces for snow accumulations of 6 inches or more

Photo by Cody Fitzgerald on Unsplash

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin, including Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette, Green, and Rock counties. The watch will be in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is possible, with accumulations of 6 inches or more expected. East to northeast wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph may cause patchy blowing snow and drifting snow.

The hazardous weather conditions could impact the morning or evening commute and travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow may significantly reduce visibility, making it dangerous for drivers to navigate the roads.

Residents in affected areas are advised to take precautions to ensure their safety. They are also encouraged to monitor weather reports and plan accordingly.

The National Weather Service recommends that individuals should stay indoors during the storm if possible. If they must go out, they should dress warmly in several layers and wear a hat and gloves to prevent hypothermia and frostbite. It is also essential to have a winter emergency kit in the car in case of an emergency.

The following cities are included in the Winter Storm Watch: Montello, Westfield, Oxford, Neshkoro, Endeavor, Berlin, Princeton, Markesan, Baraboo, Reedsburg, Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Portage, Columbus, Lake Wisconsin, Lodi, Beaver Dam, Waupun, Mayville, Dodgeville, Mineral Point, Barneveld, Madison, Watertown, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Darlington, Shullsburg, Benton, Belmont, Argyle, Blanchardville, Monroe, Brodhead, Janesville, and Beloit.

The National Weather Service is urging residents to stay updated on the latest weather reports and to take all necessary precautions to stay safe during the storm. They also advise drivers to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary, and to exercise caution when driving in snowy and icy conditions.