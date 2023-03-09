National Weather Service issues high wind watch for Northern California and Nevada Counties

Photo by Hello Lightbulb on Unsplash

News Recaps: Northern California and Nevada, including Northern Washoe County, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, and surrounding counties, are bracing for potentially damaging winds, with gusts of up to 70 mph expected. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for the region from Thursday evening through Friday evening. The winds could cause power outages, difficulty for travel, and could blow down trees and power lines. Residents are urged to take precautions by securing loose items and stocking up on food, water, and other supplies.

The National Weather Service in Reno, Nevada has issued an urgent weather message, warning of potential high winds in several counties and cities in California and Nevada.

A high wind watch has been issued from Thursday evening through Friday evening for Surprise Valley California, Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, and Northern Washoe County. South winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph are possible, which could lead to damaging impacts such as downed trees and power lines, widespread power outages, and difficulty in travel for high profile vehicles.

Residents are urged to secure loose outdoor items, such as patio furniture and trash cans, before the winds increase, which could blow these items away. It is also recommended to prepare ahead of time by having extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries, and candles in the event of a power outage.

The affected cities and towns include Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Hawthorne, Yerington, Smith Valley, Mina, Schurz, Sparks, Verdi, Gardnerville, Virginia City, Empire, and Gerlach.

Periods of moderate to heavy precipitation are expected to lessen winds at times, but the strongest and most widespread wind impacts are anticipated late Friday morning into the afternoon. Residents in the impacted areas are advised to remain vigilant and keep updated on weather forecasts, as conditions can change quickly.