Flood watch issued for parts of California and Nevada due to heavy rain and snowmelt

A Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service Reno for areas of California and western Nevada below approximately 6500 feet. Heavy rain combined with higher snow levels is expected to bring the risk of flooding in areas of poor drainage, as well as on smaller creeks and streams. The watch will be in effect from Thursday afternoon through Sunday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the main impacts of the flooding are expected to be on smaller creeks and streams, as well as in areas of poor drainage. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks, and low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may also become clogged with snow and debris.

The Flood Watch is in effect for portions of California and western Nevada, including the following areas in California: Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, and Mono County. In western Nevada, the watch includes the Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, and Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties.

A warm atmospheric river will lead to rapid runoff in areas of shallow snowpack and wet ground, according to the National Weather Service. Continued precipitation on areas with deeper snowpack may begin to pass rain through the snowpack during the prolonged precipitation event. This will lead to a substantial hazard of minor flooding with significant rises on main stem rivers. Flooding on mainstem rivers is not forecast at this time, but rises to monitor stage or even minor flooding can't be ruled out.

The cities and towns included in the Flood Watch are South Lake Tahoe, Sierraville, Bridgeport, Incline Village, Loyalton, Portola, Sparks, Yerington, Virginia City, Westwood, Schurz, Hawthorne, Coleville, Mina, Mammoth Lakes, Markleeville, Tahoe City, Smith Valley, Gardnerville, Truckee, Glenbrook, Susanville, Lee Vining, Verdi, and Stateline.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to monitor weather forecasts and be prepared to take action if flooding occurs. They should avoid driving through flooded areas, and if walking, should avoid walking through floodwaters. It is also important to stay informed about weather conditions and any potential flooding risks. The National Weather Service will continue to monitor the situation and issue updates as necessary.