Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri brace for winter storm watch this week

Photo by Aditya Vyas on Unsplash

The National Weather Service in Quad Cities, Iowa, has issued a hazardous weather outlook for several areas in Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri. The outlook, released on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, warns of potential dangers due to a winter storm watch that is in effect from Thursday to Friday for Iowa and Illinois north of Highway 30.

The winter storm watch is expected to bring heavy snow accumulations to the region, while a wintry mix of rain, snow, and sleet is expected in areas to the south. Additionally, the region is experiencing flooding, and residents are urged to keep track of the latest Flood Statements and Flood Warnings for details.

The hazardous weather outlook covers several counties, including Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Benton, Linn, Jones, Jackson, Iowa, Johnson, Cedar, Clinton, Muscatine, Scott, Keokuk, Washington, Louisa, Jefferson, Henry IA, Des Moines, Van Buren, Lee, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, Whiteside, Rock Island, Henry IL, Bureau, Putnam, Mercer, Henderson, Warren, Hancock, McDonough, Scotland, and Clark.

Residents in these counties should prepare for the winter storm watch and keep track of any updates from the National Weather Service. The winter storm watch is expected to impact several cities in the region, including Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Davenport, Clinton, Burlington, Galesburg, Macomb, and Quincy.

The National Weather Service warns that heavy snowfall could make travel difficult and dangerous, especially on untreated roads, bridges, and overpasses. Motorists should exercise caution while driving and avoid unnecessary travel during the winter storm watch.

Residents are also urged to take precautions to prevent any potential harm or damage to property caused by the winter storm. This includes ensuring that any outdoor objects or structures are secured, such as patio furniture or lawn ornaments, and preparing for possible power outages.

In addition to the winter storm watch, the hazardous weather outlook warns of poor travel conditions due to snowfall expected over the weekend. The National Weather Service advises residents to keep track of any updates and prepare accordingly.

Overall, residents in several counties in Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri should remain vigilant and take necessary precautions in anticipation of the winter storm watch. The National Weather Service will continue to monitor the situation and issue updates as necessary.