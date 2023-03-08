East Central Florida braces for hazardous beach conditions and poor boating conditions

Photo by Sahaj Patel on Unsplash

The National Weather Service in Melbourne, Florida has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for East Central Florida, including several counties and cities, warning of hazardous beach conditions and poor boating conditions.

According to the outlook released on Tuesday evening, a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents exists at all east central Florida beaches tonight. The risk for rip currents is expected to continue through mid-week. Additionally, rough surf will also be a hazard starting on Wednesday due to strong onshore winds.

The affected areas include Flagler Beach to Volusia-Brevard County Line 0-20 nm, Volusia-Brevard County Line to Sebastian Inlet 0-20 nm, Sebastian Inlet to Jupiter Inlet 0-20 nm, Flagler Beach to Volusia-Brevard County Line 20-60 nm, Volusia-Brevard County Line to Sebastian Inlet 20-60 nm, Sebastian Inlet to Jupiter Inlet 20-60 nm, Inland Volusia, Northern Lake, Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Okeechobee, Coastal Volusia, Southern Lake, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Inland Northern Brevard, Inland Indian River, Inland Saint Lucie, Inland Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Inland Southern Brevard, Mainland Southern Brevard, and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands.

Boaters are also being advised to exercise caution as northeasterly winds increase to 15 to 20 knots across the offshore waters of Volusia and Brevard counties late Tuesday night and toward daybreak on Wednesday. Poor to hazardous boating conditions are expected Wednesday through Thursday, especially over the Gulf Stream as winds increase and seas build.

The Hazardous Weather Outlook issued by the National Weather Service serves as a warning to residents and visitors of the affected areas to stay updated on weather conditions and take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the hazardous beach and boating conditions.

As always, it is important to follow all safety guidelines and warnings from local officials during severe weather events. Those planning to visit the beaches or engage in boating activities are urged to stay updated on weather conditions and check with local authorities for any additional advisories or warnings.