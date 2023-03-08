Winter weather alert: Wintry mix expected in Central Iowa, possible snowfall in Northern Iowa

Photo by Matt Seymour on Unsplash

A winter storm is forecasted to impact central Iowa this week, potentially bringing significant amounts of snow and hazardous travel conditions. The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for portions of the state, including the counties of Crawford, Carroll, Greene, Boone, Story, Marshall, Tama, Audubon, Guthrie, Dallas, Polk, Jasper, and Poweshiek.

The outlook warns of light precipitation spreading into the area overnight, with a wintry mix possible at times. Any accumulation will be minimal, but it could cause slick spots on roadways. The light precipitation is expected to continue into Wednesday, with the potential for a wintry mix lingering into the late morning.

However, a larger winter storm system is forecasted to move into the region on Wednesday night and impact Iowa through Thursday and Thursday night. The heaviest snowfall amounts are anticipated in northern Iowa, but central Iowa could also see periods of heavily falling snow, a wintry mix, or rain depending on temperatures. Although confidence in snowfall potential is low, there is a possibility for significant impacts.

The National Weather Service advises residents to monitor the latest forecast updates and potential watches or warnings in the coming days. Travel could be hazardous, and residents should prepare for delays, cancellations, or alterations to travel plans.

The National Weather Service urges residents in central Iowa to stay informed about the weather conditions and take necessary precautions to stay safe during the winter storm.