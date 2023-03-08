National Weather Service issues hazardous weather outlook for Western and North Central Nebraska

The National Weather Service in North Platte, Nebraska has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for portions of western and north-central Nebraska. The outlook was released at 5:44 PM CST on Tuesday, March 7th, 2023.

The affected areas include Sheridan, Eastern Cherry, Keya Paha, Boyd, Brown, Rock, Holt, Garden, Grant, Hooker, Thomas, Blaine, Loup, Garfield, Wheeler, Arthur, McPherson, Logan, Custer, Deuel, Keith, Perkins, Lincoln, Chase, Hayes, Frontier, and Western Cherry counties.

According to the outlook, light snow, freezing drizzle, and fog will affect the region, particularly north-central Nebraska, through the overnight hours into Wednesday morning. This could result in slick spots on surfaces, especially bridges and overpasses.

The outlook also warns of snow returning to the area Wednesday evening and continuing through Thursday evening. Accumulations of 4 to 6 inches are possible across north-central Nebraska, with lesser amounts, generally 1 to 2 inches further south towards I-80.

In addition, strong northwest winds up to 30 to 40 mph on Thursday afternoon and evening may also result in some areas of blowing and drifting snow.

The National Weather Service advises residents to stay informed of the latest weather conditions and take necessary precautions to stay safe. This includes staying indoors during hazardous weather conditions, avoiding unnecessary travel, and being aware of potential hazards such as slick roads and reduced visibility.

Furthermore, the service urges residents to prepare their homes and vehicles for winter weather. This includes stocking up on supplies such as non-perishable food, water, and blankets, as well as ensuring that vehicles are equipped with appropriate tires and emergency kits.

The Hazardous Weather Outlook is a routine statement issued by the National Weather Service to provide information about potentially hazardous weather conditions that could occur over the next several days. It is designed to alert residents and emergency management officials to the possibility of severe weather and provide them with time to prepare and take necessary actions. Residents in the affected areas are advised to monitor local media outlets and the National Weather Service website for updates on the weather situation. They should also stay informed about any advisories or warnings that may be issued in the coming days.

The National Weather Service reminds everyone to take winter weather seriously and to be prepared for the potential hazards that it can bring. With the proper preparation and awareness, residents can stay safe and minimize the impact of hazardous weather conditions.

