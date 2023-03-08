Tehachapi, CA

Heavy snow and high winds expected to impact travel in Central California; Sierra Nevada and Tehachapi Range

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for portions of central California, including the higher terrain of the Sierra Nevada and Tehachapi Range. The watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Sunday morning.

According to the NWS, heavy snow is possible above 7,000 feet, with total accumulations of up to 60 to 70 inches possible. Additionally, winds could gust as high as 65 mph, leading to extensive tree damage and making travel difficult to impossible.

The areas under the watch include Yosemite National Park outside of the valley, the Upper San Joaquin River, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon National Park, Grant Grove Area, Sequoia National Park, and the South End of the Upper Sierra. Cities that could be impacted include Tuolumne Meadows, Wawona, Devils Postpile, Florence Lake, Lake Thomas Edison, Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake, Shaver Lake, Cedar Grove, Hume Lake, Giant Forest, Lodgepole, and Johnsondale.

Residents and travelers in these areas are advised to prepare for hazardous travel conditions and consider delaying travel plans if possible. If travel is necessary, drivers should ensure their vehicles are equipped with chains and have a full tank of gas. In addition, residents are advised to take precautions to protect their homes and property, such as trimming tree branches and securing outdoor furniture and decorations.

The NWS warns that the hazardous conditions could impact both the morning and evening commutes, and advises drivers to allow extra time for travel and to use caution on the roads. Those planning outdoor activities should also take precautions, such as dressing in layers and carrying emergency supplies.

The NWS winter storm watch comes as a strong storm system over the Eastern Pacific Ocean is expected to approach the coast of the Pacific Northwest later this week, bringing heavy rainfall and the threat of flooding to the Sierra Nevada foothills and areas below 5,000 feet. Residents in flood-prone areas are urged to closely monitor water levels and be prepared to move to higher ground if necessary.

As always, the NWS advises residents to stay tuned to local weather forecasts and follow any warnings or advisories issued by local authorities.

