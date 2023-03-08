Northwest winds and low humidity increase risk of wildfire spread in Delaware and Eastern Shore of Maryland

Photo by Michael Held on Unsplash

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for parts of Delaware and Maryland, warning of an elevated risk of wildfire spread this afternoon. The statement, issued by the Mount Holly NJ office at 1039 AM EST on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, indicates that a combination of low relative humidity, strong northwest winds, and relatively dry fine fuels could lead to an increased danger for fire spread in certain areas.

The affected regions include Kent and Inland Sussex counties in Delaware, as well as Kent, Queen Anne's, Talbot, and Caroline counties in Maryland. This warning applies to the cities of Dover, Georgetown, Chestertown, Centreville, Easton, and Denton.

According to the statement , minimum relative humidity values in these areas will range from 28 to 30 percent, while northwest winds are expected to range from 16 to 22 mph with 30 to 35 mph gusts this afternoon into the early evening. The statement notes that winds will ease later this evening with cooling temperatures and rising humidity, but winds will remain fairly breezy through the overnight hours.

The National Weather Service advises residents in the affected areas to exercise caution when handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. It is important to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses, dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly.

Given the elevated risk for fire spread, it is important for residents in the affected areas to remain vigilant and prepared. It is recommended to clear any dry brush or debris from around homes and other structures, and to have an evacuation plan in place should a fire occur. The National Weather Service will continue to monitor conditions in the affected areas and issue updates as needed. Residents are encouraged to stay tuned to local news and weather reports for the latest information and advisories.