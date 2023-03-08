Oregon counties prepare for winter weather conditions above 1500 feet

Photo by Shashank Sahay on Unsplash

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Oregon, including Central Douglas County and Jackson County, effective from 4 PM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday. The advisory warns of snowfall above 1500 feet, with total accumulations of around 1 to 3 inches and higher amounts at remote elevations. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute, and travel could be very difficult.

The advisory also mentions specific areas where snow is expected, including Camas Mountain, areas near and south of Canyonville, Jacksonville, Ashland, Butte Falls, and Prospect.

The Winter Weather Advisory is a result of a low-pressure system that is expected to bring precipitation to the Pacific Northwest this week. According to the National Weather Service, the system will move through the region and bring rain to coastal areas, with snow in the mountains.

The National Weather Service has urged residents to stay up-to-date on weather conditions and advisories, as conditions can change quickly. They also encourage residents to take steps to prepare for winter weather, such as stocking up on supplies, ensuring proper insulation and weatherproofing, and preparing emergency kits. Residents and travelers are advised to slow down and allow extra time to reach their destination. They are also urged to carry tire chains and be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibility.

The advisory follows several other winter weather advisories and warnings issued in different parts of the country, including Montana, South Dakota, and Minnesota. These advisories warn of snow, freezing drizzle, and hazardous road conditions in various counties and cities. The National Weather Service reminds residents to take all necessary precautions and stay informed during this winter weather season.