Hazardous weather outlook issued for Multiple Counties in Central, Northeast South Dakota and Minnesota

Photo by Filip Bunkens on Unsplash

The National Weather Service in Aberdeen, SD has issued a hazardous weather outlook for several counties in Minnesota and South Dakota. This outlook, issued on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, applies to central and north-central South Dakota, northeast South Dakota, and west-central Minnesota.

According to the outlook, light to moderate snow is expected to spread eastward throughout the day and into the night on Tuesday. There is also a possibility of freezing drizzle on Tuesday night to the east of the James Valley.

The outlook also covers Wednesday through Monday, where a storm is expected to develop late Wednesday, which could bring with it some freezing drizzle before progressing to moderate to heavy snow and blowing snow on Thursday. There is also the potential for a third system on Saturday.

The counties affected by this hazardous weather outlook include Traverse, Big Stone, Corson, Campbell, McPherson, Brown, Marshall, Roberts, Walworth, Edmunds, Day, Dewey, Potter, Faulk, Spink, Clark, Codington, Grant, Hamlin, Deuel, Stanley, Sully, Hughes, Hyde, Hand, Jones, Lyman, and Buffalo.

This hazardous weather outlook is a reminder for residents to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. Residents in these counties are urged to remain cautious during this time, especially if they must travel. They are advised to stay indoors, avoid travel if possible, and take measures to prevent slips and falls on icy or snowy surfaces. It is essential to stay up-to-date on the latest weather reports and be prepared for any potential weather-related hazards.

As the situation continues to develop, residents in the affected areas are encouraged to monitor their local news and weather updates and follow the advice of local officials. It is essential to take this weather outlook seriously to avoid any potential risks and stay safe during this period.