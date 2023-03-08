Multiple day heavy rain and flash flood threat to affect Southern Plains and Mississippi Valley

Multiple states in the Southern Plains are facing a heavy rain and flash flood threat this week. Starting Tuesday night, Oklahoma and extending into the Mississippi Valley on Wednesday, this multi-day threat is caused by a quasi-stationary surface boundary and southwesterly flow aloft, which will combine to trigger the development of nightly thunderstorms. The storms are expected to back-build over the same regions given generally unidirectional southwesterly flow aloft. Anomalously high moisture leading to rain rates upwards of 1 inch per hour increases the risk of locally heavy rainfall totals of 2-4 inches and scattered instances of flash flooding.

On Wednesday, another round of storms is expected to develop late Wednesday night over Oklahoma and Arkansas, leading to a greater concern for more numerous instances of flooding given the prior day's rainfall. Therefore, the National Weather Service has issued a Moderate Risk (level 3/4) of Excessive Rainfall. The expectation is that more of these storms will progress further downstream into the Lower Mississippi and Tennessee Valleys late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning, expanding the flash flood threat.

A Slight Risk (level 2/4) of Excessive Rainfall has also been issued as the risk of locally heavy rainfall totals of 2-4 inches and scattered instances of flash flooding is high. There will be quite a stark contrast in temperatures north and south of this boundary, with highs generally in the 80s to the south over Texas and the Lower Mississippi Valley, with even some low to mid-90s possible along the Rio Grande. On the other hand, highs will be in the 40s and 50s to the north over portions of the Central/Southern High Plains, Central Plains, and Middle-Mississippi Valley.

Meanwhile, unsettled conditions will persist across parts of the West, with coastal rain and locally heavy snow in California. Heavy snow is forecast for the northern coastal ranges and Sierra in California Tuesday, where higher elevations may see totals well over a foot. Some thunderstorms will be possible along the coast, and light snow may mix in for valley locations, especially Wednesday night along the I-5 urban corridor of the Northwest. Additional snow showers are possible for the Northern/Central Rockies Wednesday as a lingering surface boundary remains draped across the region and the upper-level energy passes through.

A couple of waves of energy rotating around the western trough will also lead to rounds of moderate to locally heavy snow across portions of the Northern and Central Plains. The first round will continue through the day Tuesday across portions of the Dakotas, where 3-6 inches, locally higher, will be possible through the evening. Another round will begin later Wednesday and continue into Thursday for portions of the Northern and Central Plains as a more significant shortwave moves out from the West. Rain showers and a wintry mix will be possible further south into the Central Plains.

Portions of the Southwest and Southern Rockies will be the warm spot for the West, with highs in the 60s and 70s. High temperatures will generally be seasonable for New England and the northern Mid-Atlantic, with 30s and 40s forecast. Highs will be closer to early Spring for the southern Mid-Atlantic and Carolinas Tuesday with 60s and 70s forecast, and more late-Spring like closer to the Gulf Coast and Florida with low to mid-80s forecast. A number of these highs in the Southeast will be close to record-tying/breaking levels. A cold front passing through will cool most locations back to more seasonable conditions Wednesday except along the immediate Gulf coast and into southern Florida where 80s will persist.

Residents and travelers in the affected regions are advised to stay up-to-date on weather alerts and take precautions against flash flooding.