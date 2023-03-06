Winter storm alert: Central Pennsylvania to experience heavy snowfall

Photo by Gabriel Alenius on Unsplash

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for portions of central Pennsylvania, including several counties and cities, from 6 PM on Monday, March 6, 2023, until 5 AM on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The affected areas include Northern Clinton, Clearfield, Northern Centre, Southern Centre, Tioga, Northern Lycoming, Sullivan, Southern Clinton, and Southern Lycoming.

According to the advisory, snow is expected to fall during this period, with total accumulations ranging from 2 to 4 inches in the valleys and to the south of Interstate 80, while the higher terrain between Interstate 80 and Route 6 in the Northern Tier counties of Pennsylvania could receive up to 6 inches of snow.

The advisory warns that the snow will initially be wet, and the accumulation prior to dusk will be highly elevation dependent as temperatures at the onset of snow will be in the 30s to around 40 degrees. It is expected that slippery road conditions could impact the evening commute, and drivers are advised to adjust their speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow-covered roads and limited visibility.

The affected cities include Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg, State College, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte, Lock Haven, and Williamsport. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to plan ahead and be prepared for hazardous road conditions.

Residents and businesses in the affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property. This may include checking on elderly or vulnerable neighbors, ensuring proper heating and insulation, and having necessary supplies on hand such as food, water, and warm clothing.

The National Weather Service also issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for central Pennsylvania, urging residents to listen to NOAA Weather Radio or visit weather.gov/StateCollege on the internet for more information. Today and tonight, the only hazard mentioned is the Winter Weather Advisory. However, the probability for widespread hazardous weather for the remainder of the week is considered low.

This winter weather advisory comes at the end of a harsh winter season, which has seen multiple snowstorms across the country, causing widespread travel disruptions and power outages. In response to this, many states have already activated emergency measures to ensure the safety of their residents.

Residents of the affected areas are encouraged to stay updated on the weather conditions and follow the guidance of local authorities. By taking necessary precautions and following safety guidelines, residents can minimize the risk of injury or property damage during this winter weather event.