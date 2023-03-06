National Weather Service issues hazardous weather outlook for East Central Florida; Dense fog and thunderstorms expected

East Central Florida is expected to experience hazardous weather conditions, including fog, thunderstorms, and rip currents, according to a Hazardous Weather Outlook issued by the National Weather Service in Melbourne on Monday, March 6th, 2023.

The warning applies to several regions and counties, including the Flagler Beach to Volusia-Brevard County Line 0-20 nm, Volusia-Brevard County Line to Sebastian Inlet 0-20 nm, Sebastian Inlet to Jupiter Inlet 0-20 nm, Flagler Beach to Volusia-Brevard County Line 20-60 nm, Volusia-Brevard County Line to Sebastian Inlet 20-60 nm, Sebastian Inlet to Jupiter Inlet 20-60 nm, Inland Volusia, Northern Lake, Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Okeechobee, Coastal Volusia, Southern Lake, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Inland Northern Brevard, Inland Indian River, Inland Saint Lucie, Inland Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Inland Southern Brevard, Mainland Southern Brevard, and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands.

The first concern in the outlook is locally dense fog spreading across Lake County. The National Weather Service reported that surface observations, satellite imagery, and traffic cameras indicated that areas of fog, locally dense, were spreading across Lake County as of 6:40 AM EST on Monday, March 6th, 2023. The service warned that visibilities would drop below 1 mile in many areas and should gradually burn off through mid-morning. Drivers in the area are advised to prepare to encounter rapid reductions in visibility due to dense fog, and to slow down, use low beam headlights, and leave plenty of driving distance between their car and the one in front of them.

In addition to the dense fog, the hazardous weather outlook also warns of isolated thunderstorms that will be possible this afternoon and early evening as the east coast sea breeze develops and moves inland. The service warns that any storms that develop will be capable of producing lightning strikes, gusty winds up to 40 mph, and heavy downpours. Residents are advised to head indoors to safety if they hear thunder.

Mariners on inland lakes, intracoastal waterways, and the local Atlantic waters should also keep an eye to the sky, as isolated lightning storms may result late this afternoon and evening from sea breeze boundary collisions over the central peninsula. Storms will be capable of producing cloud-to-water lightning strikes and gusty winds up to 35 knots. Mariners are advised to be prepared to seek safe harbor well before a storm approaches the area.

Furthermore, a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents exists at all east central Florida beaches. To reduce the risk of becoming caught in the seaward pull of a rip current, the National Weather Service advises swimmers to swim only within sight of a lifeguard and never enter the ocean alone.

Patchy fog development will be possible again across the interior west of I-95 early Tuesday morning. A moderate risk for dangerous rip currents will continue at area beaches into early next week. Poor to hazardous boating conditions may return around mid-week, especially over the Gulf Stream as winds increase and seas build.

In conclusion, residents and visitors of East Central Florida are advised to take necessary precautions during the hazardous weather conditions, including slowing down while driving in dense fog, seeking shelter indoors during thunderstorms, keeping an eye on the sky while boating, and swimming only within sight of a lifeguard at the beach.

