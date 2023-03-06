National Weather Service issues hazardous weather outlook for North-Central and Northeast Wisconsin

Photo by miro polca on Unsplash

A wintry mix of precipitation has hit north-central and northeast Wisconsin, prompting the National Weather Service in Green Bay to issue a Hazardous Weather Outlook. The outlook, which covers various counties and cities in the state, warns of slippery roads and hazardous travel conditions through the week.

According to the outlook, roads in the area are already slippery due to snow that fell overnight. More snow and some freezing drizzle will continue to affect the northern parts of Wisconsin, while snow changes to occasional drizzle and freezing drizzle in central Wisconsin and drizzle in east-central Wisconsin. The precipitation across the entire area is expected to change to snow showers late in the afternoon and evening.

The Hazardous Weather Outlook covers various counties, including Vilas, Oneida, Forest, Florence, Northern Marinette County, Lincoln, Langlade, Menominee, Northern Oconto County, Door, Marathon, Shawano, Wood, Portage, Waupaca, Outagamie, Brown, Kewaunee, Waushara, Winnebago, Calumet, Manitowoc, Southern Marinette County, and Southern Oconto County.

As for the days ahead, the outlook warns of hazardous travel conditions on Thursday night and Friday due to accumulating snow from a weather system moving across the Midwest and Great Lakes. Light snow may also linger into Saturday and Sunday.

In a separate Special Weather Statement, the National Weather Service in Green Bay stated that radar has indicated a large area of wintry precipitation across most of the area. The precipitation was falling mainly as snow, although some rain was still mixed in at locations along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

As of 4:40 a.m., the back edge of the heavy precipitation extended from near Wausau to Clintonville to Green Bay to Kewaunee and was shifting steadily northeast. In the wake of this band, the precipitation was in the process of diminishing to drizzle and freezing drizzle.

The heaviest precipitation was expected to shift into the northeast part of the state during the next couple of hours, allowing the drizzle and freezing drizzle to expand across the rest of central and east-central Wisconsin. The snow across north-central Wisconsin was also expected to diminish to periods of light snow interspersed with some freezing drizzle.

The Special Weather Statement covers the same counties and cities as the Hazardous Weather Outlook. The National Weather Service in Green Bay has requested spotters to forward snowfall measurements to them. Residents in affected areas are advised to exercise caution and allow extra time to reach their destination when traveling.