Oklahoma and Western Texas brace for multiple rounds of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for several counties in Oklahoma and western North Texas, effective from today through Sunday. The outlook warns of potential thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in some areas, which may lead to flooding.

The hazardous weather outlook covers portions of northern, western, central, and southern Oklahoma, as well as western North Texas, including the counties of Harper, Woods, Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Ellis, Woodward, Major, Garfield, Noble, Roger Mills, Dewey, Custer, Blaine, Kingfisher, Logan, Payne, Beckham, Washita, Caddo, Canadian, Oklahoma, Lincoln, Grady, McClain, Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Hughes, Harmon, Greer, Kiowa, Jackson, Tillman, Comanche, Stephens, Garvin, Murray, Pontotoc, Coal, Cotton, Jefferson, Carter, Johnston, Atoka, Love, Marshall, Bryan, Hardeman, Foard, Wilbarger, Wichita, Knox, Baylor, Archer, and Clay.

According to the National Weather Service, there are no hazardous weather conditions expected for today and tonight. However, thunderstorms are likely on Tuesday through Thursday, and some storms may be strong to severe, with hail being the main threat. The service noted that widespread severe weather is not expected during this time.

Additionally, several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected from Tuesday through Friday, which may cause heavy rainfall in some areas. This heavy rainfall may lead to flooding, especially across portions of southern and southeastern Oklahoma.

The National Weather Service advises residents in the affected areas to stay alert and monitor the weather conditions in their area. In the event of severe weather, residents are advised to seek shelter immediately and follow local emergency management instructions.

The National Weather Service also recommends that residents take precautions to protect their property from potential flood damage, such as moving valuables to higher ground, securing loose outdoor items, and avoiding driving through flooded areas. The hazardous weather outlook is updated regularly by the National Weather Service as conditions change. Residents are advised to stay tuned to local news and weather sources for the latest updates and advisories.