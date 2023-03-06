Hazardous weather outlook: Northwesterly wind gusts up to 40 mph forecasted for Maine and New Hampshire

Photo by Author

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for parts of Maine and New Hampshire for Monday, March 6, 2023. The outlook includes southern Oxford, southern Franklin, southern Somerset, interior York, central interior Cumberland, Androscoggin, Kennebec, interior Waldo, coastal York, coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox, coastal Waldo, interior Cumberland Highlands, southern Coos, northern Grafton, northern Carroll, southern Grafton, southern Carroll, Sullivan, Merrimack, Belknap, Strafford, Cheshire, eastern Hillsborough, interior Rockingham, coastal Rockingham, western and central Hillsborough.

For today and tonight, northwesterly wind gusts around 40 mph are possible. However, hazardous weather is not expected for the rest of the week, from Tuesday through Sunday.

The National Weather Service issues hazardous weather outlooks to provide advance notice of potential hazardous weather conditions that may impact the public. The outlook is typically issued 3-7 days in advance of the potential hazard, allowing for individuals and communities to take proactive steps to prepare for potential weather impacts.

Residents and visitors in the affected areas should be aware of the weather outlook and take necessary precautions to stay safe during any potential wind gusts. It is also advised to stay up to date with the latest weather information from local authorities and news outlets. It's important to note that a Hazardous Weather Outlook does not necessarily mean that hazardous weather conditions will occur. Instead, it means that there is potential for hazardous weather, and individuals should stay informed and prepared. Ensure your safety by always being informed of the weather conditions before embarking on any endeavor.