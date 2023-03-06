Northeast and North Central Colorado under hazardous weather outlook

The National Weather Service in Denver/Boulder has issued a hazardous weather outlook for northeast and north central Colorado, covering several counties and cities. The outlook was issued at 308 AM MST on Monday, March 6, 2023.

According to the report, a few snow showers are possible over the northern mountains today, but otherwise quiet weather conditions are expected. However, areas of fog and freezing drizzle may be possible late tonight along the Front Range Urban Corridor and eastern plains. Elevated surfaces and some roadways may see a light coating of ice as a result.

The hazardous weather outlook covers several counties, including Jackson County below 9000 feet, West Jackson and West Grand Counties above 9000 feet, Grand and Summit Counties below 9000 feet, South and East Jackson/Larimer/North and Northeast Grand/Northwest Boulder Counties above 9000 feet, South and Southeast Grand/West Central and Southwest Boulder/Gilpin/Clear Creek/Summit/North and West Park Counties above 9000 feet, Larimer and Boulder Counties between 6000 and 9000 feet, Jefferson and West Douglas Counties above 6000 feet/Gilpin/Clear Creek/Northeast Park Counties below 9000 feet, Central and Southeast Park County, Larimer County below 6000 feet/Northwest Weld County, Boulder and Jefferson Counties below 6000 feet/West Broomfield County, North Douglas County below 6000 feet/Denver/West Adams and Arapahoe Counties/East Broomfield County, Elbert/Central and East Douglas Counties above 6000 feet, Northeast Weld County, Central and South Weld County, Morgan County, Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties, North and Northeast Elbert County below 6000 feet/North Lincoln County, Southeast Elbert County below 6000 feet/South Lincoln County, Logan County, Washington County, Sedgwick County, and Phillips County.

The hazardous weather outlook also provides information on potential weather conditions for the coming days. It states that there may be periods of light mountain snow throughout the period, but travel impact is likely to be minor most days. Higher impact is possible on Wednesday and Thursday. In the plains, light freezing drizzle is expected on Tuesday, with minimal to no accumulation. There is an increasing chance for light snow on Wednesday evening, but the potential for significant impacts is decreasing.

Residents in the covered counties and cities are advised to stay informed about changing weather conditions and to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property. It is recommended that drivers allow extra time for travel, particularly on elevated surfaces and roadways that may be impacted by ice.