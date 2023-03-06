North Carolina and Virginia Counties advised to prepare for hazardous weather outlook

Photo by Haifsa Rafique on Unsplash

The National Weather Service in Wakefield, VA has issued a hazardous weather outlook for several areas in North Carolina and Virginia. This outlook covers northeast North Carolina, central Virginia, east central Virginia, eastern Virginia, north central Virginia, south central Virginia and southeast Virginia.

According to the outlook released at 4:18 am EST on Monday, March 6, 2023, no hazardous weather is expected to occur today and tonight. However, residents should be prepared for potential hazardous conditions from Tuesday through Sunday.

The NWS warns of a combination of gusty northwest winds and sharply decreasing humidity that may result in adverse fire weather conditions for inland locations on Tuesday afternoon. The affected areas include Northampton, Hertford, Gates, Pasquotank, Camden, Bertie, Chowan, Perquimans, Fluvanna, Prince Edward, Cumberland, Goochland, Caroline, Mecklenburg, Lunenburg, Nottoway, Amelia, Powhatan, Westmoreland, Richmond, Northumberland, Lancaster, Brunswick, Dinwiddie, Prince George, Charles City, New Kent, Gloucester, Middlesex, Mathews, Greensville, Sussex, Surry, James City, Southampton, Isle of Wight, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Suffolk, Chesapeake, Western Louisa, Eastern Louisa, Western Hanover, Eastern Hanover, Western Chesterfield, Eastern Chesterfield (including Col. Heights), Western Henrico (including the City of Richmond), Eastern Henrico, Western King William, Eastern King William, Western King and Queen, Eastern King and Queen, Western Essex, Eastern Essex, York, Newport News, and Hampton/Poquoson.

Residents in these areas should remain vigilant and keep an eye on the weather forecast for updates. Additionally, they should take necessary precautions to ensure their safety, especially when it comes to fire hazards. This includes avoiding activities that may cause sparks or flames, such as burning debris or starting campfires. Residents should also be cautious when handling cigarettes, lighters, and other flammable materials.

The NWS advises residents to stay informed about potential hazards and to have an emergency plan in place in case of severe weather or other emergencies. They should have a disaster supply kit ready, including food, water, medication, and other essentials. It is also advisable to have a reliable means of communication, such as a charged cell phone or a battery-powered radio, to stay informed about weather alerts and other important information.

In conclusion, residents in the affected areas of North Carolina and Virginia should be prepared for potential hazardous weather conditions, especially regarding fire hazards. It is important to stay informed, remain vigilant, and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.