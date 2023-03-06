Hydrologic outlook warns of potential flooding in Central California

Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash

Central California, particularly the Sierra Nevada foothills and Sierra Nevada below 8000 feet, is bracing for a potential threat of flooding starting Thursday night and lasting until Saturday. The National Weather Service in Hanford CA has issued a Hydrologic Outlook alerting residents of the danger posed by a combination of heavy rainfall and rapid snowmelt in the region.

According to the alert , a strong storm system over the Eastern Pacific Ocean is expected to approach the coast of the Pacific Northwest on Thursday night and Friday. Subtropical moisture will move inland over Central California along the southern periphery of this storm system on Thursday night through Friday night, bringing heavy rainfall to the area.

Mild air associated with this air mass will cause snow levels to rise to around 8000 feet on Friday. This will result in rapid snowmelt in areas that have received several feet of snow in the past few weeks. In the Sierra Nevada foothills, two to four inches of rain are possible from Thursday night through Saturday, while in the Sierra Nevada below 8000 feet, three to five inches of rain are possible from Thursday through Saturday.

The majority of this rain is expected to fall on Friday and Friday night. The combination of heavy rainfall and rapid snowmelt will cause water levels to rise on area rivers and streams from Thursday night through Saturday.

Residents living near rivers and streams are advised to closely monitor water levels and be ready to move to higher ground if the threat of flooding becomes imminent. The alert advises those who live in flood-prone areas or near rivers and streams to prepare and have an evacuation plan in place in the event high water becomes a threat to their safety.

The Hydrologic Outlook applies to the following counties in Central California: CAC019, CAC029, CAC039, CAC043, CAC107, and CAC109. These include the Sierra Nevada foothills and the Sierra Nevada below 8000 feet. Cities that could be affected include those in the foothills such as Mariposa, Oakhurst, and Sonora, as well as those in the valley such as Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield.

The National Weather Service in Hanford CA urges residents to stay alert for potential flood warnings and to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. Those living in the affected areas are advised to keep an eye on weather forecasts and to follow updates from local authorities in case of any emergency situations.