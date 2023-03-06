Hazardous weather outlook: Residents advised to use caution as winter weather continues in Minnesota and South Dakota

Photo by Samuel Ferrara on Unsplash

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for several areas in Minnesota and South Dakota. The outlook, which covers west central Minnesota, central South Dakota, north central South Dakota, and northeast South Dakota, was issued at 3:20 AM CST on Monday, March 6th, 2023.

According to the outlook, residents can expect breezy winds and additional light snow throughout Monday morning, resulting in some blowing and drifting snow across the east and north. Three additional systems will affect the region over the next few days, with the first bringing moderate to heavy snow to north central South Dakota on Tuesday. The second system is expected to develop late on Wednesday, with some freezing drizzle possible, before progressing to moderate to heavy snow and blowing snow for Thursday into Friday. There is also potential for a third system on Saturday.

In addition to the Hazardous Weather Outlook, the National Weather Service has also issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of west central Minnesota and northeast South Dakota. The advisory was issued at 3:28 AM CST on Monday, March 6th, 2023 and will remain in effect until noon CST on the same day.

According to the advisory, residents in Traverse, Big Stone, Brown, Day, Spink, Clark, Codington, Hamlin, and Deuel counties, which include the cities of Wheaton, Ortonville, Aberdeen, Webster, Redfield, Clark, Watertown, Hayti, and Clear Lake, can expect snow and additional accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph may also be experienced.

The advisory also warns of slippery road conditions and patchy blowing snow, which could significantly reduce visibility and impact the morning commute. Residents are urged to slow down and use caution while traveling.

Overall, residents in these areas are advised to stay updated on weather conditions and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during the winter weather event. Spotter activation is not expected at this time, but residents are encouraged to report any hazardous conditions they may encounter.