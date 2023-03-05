Mobile, Baldwin, Escambia, Okaloosa and Santa Rosa Coastal Counties under high rip current risk

Photo by Mohamed Nohassi on Unsplash

A high risk of rip currents has been forecasted for the coastal areas of Alabama and Florida, with the National Weather Service issuing a Coastal Hazard Message for several counties.

The message , issued at 9:21 PM CST on Saturday, March 4th, warned of dangerous rip currents in several counties along the Gulf Coast. The affected areas include Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal counties in Alabama, and Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal, and Okaloosa Coastal counties in Florida.

The high risk of rip currents is expected to continue through late Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service. Rip currents are strong, narrow currents that flow away from the shore and can pose a serious threat to swimmers.

The message advises individuals to swim near a lifeguard, and in the event that they are caught in a rip current, to relax and float instead of swimming against the current. If possible, swimmers should try to swim parallel to the shoreline to escape the current. If unable to escape, individuals are encouraged to face the shore and call or wave for help.

Rip currents can sweep even experienced swimmers away from the shore and into deeper waters, which can be life-threatening. Therefore, the National Weather Service advises beachgoers to take extra precautions during this high-risk period.

The message comes amid a period of unsettled weather along the Gulf Coast, with the National Weather Service warning of a high risk of rip currents and hazardous conditions for several areas in the region. Residents and visitors are advised to stay alert and informed about the latest weather conditions in their area.

The National Weather Service issues Coastal Hazard Messages to alert the public of weather conditions that could be hazardous to life and property. The messages provide detailed information about the risks posed by various weather events, such as rip currents, high surf, and coastal flooding.

It is important for individuals to take these messages seriously and take appropriate precautions to stay safe. Those planning to visit the affected areas should stay up-to-date with the latest weather forecasts and alerts from the National Weather Service.

The Coastal Hazard Message serves as a reminder of the unpredictable and often dangerous nature of the ocean. Swimmers should always exercise caution when entering the water and be aware of the risks posed by currents, waves, and other ocean hazards.

In summary, the National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Hazard Message warning of a high risk of rip currents in several counties along the Gulf Coast. The affected areas include Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal counties in Alabama, and Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal, and Okaloosa Coastal counties in Florida. The message advises individuals to take precautions when entering the water, and to stay alert for the latest weather updates from the National Weather Service.