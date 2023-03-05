High risk of rip currents for Palm Beach County Beaches: National Weather Service issues hazardous weather outlook

Photo by Anders Marlowe on Unsplash

The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a hazardous weather outlook for multiple counties in Florida, warning of high risk of rip currents and areas of fog. The outlook covers Lake Okeechobee, Biscayne Bay, coastal waters from Jupiter Inlet to Deerfield Beach out 20 NM, waters from Jupiter Inlet to Deerfield Beach from 20 to 60 NM, coastal waters from Deerfield Beach to Ocean Reef out 20 NM, waters from Deerfield Beach to Ocean Reef from 20 to 60 NM, Glades, Hendry, Inland Palm Beach, Metro Palm Beach, Coastal Collier, Inland Collier, Inland Broward, Metro Broward, Inland Miami-Dade, Metro Miami-Dade, Mainland Monroe, Coastal Palm Beach, Coastal Broward, Coastal Miami-Dade, and Far South Miami-Dade.

The hazardous weather outlook, issued at 3:53 AM EST on Sunday, March 5, 2023, alerts the public of a high risk of rip currents at the beaches of Palm Beach County, with a moderate risk for the rest of South Florida beaches. Rip currents can quickly pull swimmers away from shore and into deeper waters, making it difficult to return to safety. The risk of rip currents will continue through the middle portion of the week, with the highest potential generally existing across coastal Palm Beach County.

In addition to the high risk of rip currents, the outlook warns of areas of fog that may develop over Southwest Florida for the early morning hours, reducing visibility to a quarter of a mile or less in some spots. The areas of fog are expected to clear up by sunrise.

The National Weather Service urges the public to exercise caution and take necessary precautions when entering the water at beaches, especially for inexperienced swimmers. The risk of rip currents can be reduced by swimming near a lifeguard and avoiding swimming alone. If caught in a rip current, the public is advised to remain calm, float, and avoid swimming against the current. If able, swim in a direction parallel to the shoreline to escape the current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

The hazardous weather outlook is a routine report that provides information to emergency managers, meteorologists, and other interested parties regarding the potential for hazardous weather conditions over the next several days. The outlook covers a broad range of potential hazards, including severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, heavy rainfall, flooding, high winds, and winter weather. It is important for the public to stay informed of changing weather conditions and follow safety guidelines to stay safe during hazardous weather events.