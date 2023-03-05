Dangerous surf conditions prompt high surf advisory and rip current warning in Guam

Photo by Simon Hurry on Unsplash

High surf and rip current warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service Tiyan for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan. The advisory will remain in effect until 6 AM ChST Monday for north-facing reefs. The high risk of rip currents will continue through early Monday morning for north-facing reefs, and through Monday afternoon for east-facing reefs.

Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet are expected along north-facing reefs, posing dangerous swimming and surfing conditions. Inexperienced swimmers are advised to remain out of the water. Rip currents can be extremely hazardous, even to the most experienced swimmers. These powerful water currents can sweep individuals away from the shore and into deeper water, making it difficult to swim back to safety. The high risk of rip currents along north and east-facing reefs is a significant concern.

The National Weather Service Tiyan advises that individuals who are swimming near a lifeguard should be extra cautious, and anyone who is caught in a rip current should relax and float instead of swimming against the current. If possible, swimmers should attempt to swim in a direction parallel to the shore, and if unable to escape the current, they should face the shore and call or wave for help.

The high surf advisory and high risk of rip currents will affect north and east-facing reefs in Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan. The National Weather Service Tiyan is urging individuals in these areas to be cautious and take necessary precautions.

Localized beach erosion may also occur due to the high surf conditions. It is important to note that the advisory applies only to north and east-facing reefs, and that other areas may not be affected.

Residents and visitors in these areas should stay informed and pay attention to any updates from the National Weather Service Tiyan regarding the surf and rip current warnings. It is always better to be safe than sorry, and individuals are urged to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

The National Weather Service Tiyan is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as necessary. Anyone with concerns about the high surf and rip current warnings should contact the National Weather Service Tiyan or their local authorities for more information.