High rip current risk prompts National Weather Service Warning in Florida's Coastal Counties

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee, Florida, has issued a coastal hazard message warning of a high risk of dangerous rip currents along the beaches of South Walton, Coastal Bay, and Coastal Gulf counties. The warning is in effect from now through Tuesday morning.

According to the weather service, the dangerous rip currents are expected to sweep even the best swimmers away from the shore into deeper waters, potentially causing life-threatening situations.

Residents and visitors are urged to exercise caution when visiting the beaches of these three counties and swim only near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, the weather service advises people to remain calm and float instead of swimming against the current. If possible, they should swim parallel to the shoreline and follow it to safety. If unable to escape, they should face the shore and call or wave for help.

The risk of rip currents is particularly high due to the recent weather conditions in the region. People are advised to stay informed of the weather forecast and to follow any instructions from local authorities.

South Walton County is located in the western part of the Florida Panhandle and is home to several popular beach destinations, including Seaside, Grayton Beach, and Santa Rosa Beach. Coastal Bay County is located in the northwestern part of the state and includes the city of Panama City and Panama City Beach. Coastal Gulf County is located in the Florida Panhandle, south of Bay County, and includes the cities of Port St. Joe and Wewahitchka.

The National Weather Service issues coastal hazard messages to inform people of potential weather-related hazards and to provide guidance on how to stay safe. Rip currents are a common hazard along beaches and can occur at any time, even on calm, sunny days.

It is important for people to take precautions when visiting the beach and to be aware of the risks associated with swimming in the ocean. In addition to rip currents, other hazards include jellyfish, sharks, and rough surf. By staying informed and following the advice of local authorities and lifeguards, people can enjoy the beach while minimizing the risk of harm.