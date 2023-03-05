National Weather Service issues hazardous weather outlook for Indiana: residents warned of flooding

Photo by Author

Hazardous weather conditions are forecasted for central Indiana from Monday, March 5 through Saturday, March 11, according to a statement from the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

The statement noted that patchy fog may occur early in the morning on Sunday, March 5, which could be locally dense in low-lying areas and near water sources. From Monday to Saturday, a mix of rain and snow is expected on Thursday night into Friday, followed by another possibility of snow on Friday night.

The hazardous weather outlook applies to various counties in Indiana, including Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery, Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion, Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Marion, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay, Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe, Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence, Jackson, and Jennings.

The National Weather Service also issued a flood warning for the White River in Indiana, which is expected to cause minor flooding along the main stem rivers and several tributaries across central and southern Indiana.

Moderate flooding was already in progress on Saturday evening on the Mississinewa River at Ridgeville, while crests are expected to be very close to moderate flood stage at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Mount Carmel on the Wabash River, Elliston, Newberry, and Petersburg on the White River, Edinburgh on the Driftwood River, and Seymour on the East Fork White River.

The flooding has been caused by rainfall of 1.5 to 3 inches that occurred on Friday, March 3, resulting in widespread flooding in the area. The full length of the Wabash River and most of the White River are already experiencing flooding, with levels rising at a large majority of the gage sites. Flooding is also expected along the East Fork White river from Columbus to Williams, with river levels rising along the majority of the gauge locations. While flooding along smaller tributaries is expected to end by Tuesday, flooding is expected to continue through the week along much of the Wabash, White, and East Fork White rivers.

Motorists are advised not to attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. It is also recommended to be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. The flood warning applies to various counties in Indiana, including INC097 and INC109, which cover White River at Ravenswood. Water is expected to surround homes in River Edge Estates, while a few streets will flood in Ravenswood. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.6 feet on Sunday morning, March 5. It will then fall below flood stage late on Sunday evening.

Residents are advised to stay updated with the latest weather and flood warnings by visiting the National Weather Service website.