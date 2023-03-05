Hazardous weather outlook: High surf advisory and Rip currents for Puerto Rico and surrounding areas

Photo by Author

This is a weather advisory and statement from the National Weather Service for San Juan, Puerto Rico, dated March 5th, 2023. There is a high surf advisory in effect until 6 AM AST early this morning, as well as a high rip current risk in effect through late tonight. Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents are expected due to breaking waves up to 10 feet and occasionally higher, and localized beach erosion is possible.

The affected areas include beaches from northwest to northeast Puerto Rico, Culebra, and St. Croix. Rip currents are powerful channels of water that can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters, occurring most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties, and piers. Beachgoers are advised to heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags, and signs, and to not swim directly against a rip current as this can quickly tire a swimmer. Those caught in a rip current are advised to yell for help, remain calm, not exhaust themselves, and stay afloat while waiting for help, or to swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible.

A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Breezy conditions are expected across southern coastal areas, and small craft should exercise caution across the Atlantic waters and Mona Passage, where seas up to 6 feet and winds up to 20 knots are likely. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone, particularly for beaches with northern and eastern exposure from Rincon eastward to Fajardo across northern Puerto Rico and Culebra. Increased shower activity and the potential for limited excessive rainfall impacts are expected on Monday, and life-threatening rip current conditions will prevail through most of the workweek. Another northerly swell will promote hazardous marine conditions for small by the end of the workweek into the upcoming weekend, and small concentrations of Saharan dust particulate will continue infiltrating the area on Monday. Spotter activation will not be needed.