Winter storm warning issued for Southern North Dakota

Photo by Author

The National Weather Service in Bismarck, North Dakota has issued a winter storm warning for several counties in the southern part of the state. The warning will be in effect from 9 am Sunday, March 5th until noon Monday, March 6th.

The affected counties include McLean, Sheridan, Wells, Foster, Burleigh, Kidder, Stutsman, Logan, La Moure, McIntosh, and Dickey. Cities within the warning area include Ashley, Tappen, Steele, Bismarck, Kulm, Garrison, Goodrich, Fessenden, Wilton, Wishek, Edgeley, Napoleon, Turtle Lake, Harvey, Washburn, Underwood, Oakes, Gackle, Carrington, McClusky, Ellendale, and Jamestown.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow and blowing snow are expected, with total snow accumulations between 4 and 9 inches. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph, causing widespread blowing snow that could significantly reduce visibility. Travel is expected to be very difficult in the affected areas.

In addition to the winter storm warning, the National Weather Service has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for portions of south central North Dakota, southeast North Dakota, and southwest North Dakota. This outlook includes Dunn, Mercer, Oliver, Billings, Stark, Morton, Hettinger, Grant, Adams, Sioux, Emmons, and Burleigh counties.

The outlook warns of the ongoing winter storm warning and advises residents to stay up-to-date on weather conditions. The National Weather Service advises residents to take caution when traveling and to monitor weather forecasts for updates.

Residents are advised to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in their vehicles in case of an emergency. The National Weather Service urges residents to stay informed and to take necessary precautions during this winter storm warning.