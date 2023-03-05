Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Montana, snow and gusty winds expected to cause travel difficulties

Photo by Filip Bunkens on Unsplash

The National Weather Service in Billings, Montana has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in the state until 8 AM MST on Monday, March 6, 2023. The affected counties include Musselshell, Northern Stillwater, Golden Valley, Northern Carbon, and Southwestern Yellowstone.

According to the advisory , there will be periods of snow with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected. Northeast winds are also expected to gust up to 25 mph, which could cause travel difficulties and poor visibility. The advisory warns that the Monday morning commute may be impacted, and young livestock could be at risk from the wet and cold conditions.

The affected locations include Musselshell, Lavina, Absarokee, Melstone, Columbus, Reed Point, Roundup, Fromberg, Laurel, Huntley, Joliet, Ryegate, Rapelje, Park City, Billings, and Broadview.

The advisory also warns that some roads will be wet during the day, but will quickly freeze in the late afternoon and early evening, creating icy conditions. Travelers are urged to use caution and be prepared for changing conditions.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to take precautions to ensure their safety and the safety of their livestock. It is recommended to avoid travel if possible and to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. This Winter Weather Advisory is the latest in a series of warnings issued by the National Weather Service across several states in the Northern Plains, as a strong winter storm system moves through the region. As of early Sunday morning, a Winter Storm Warning was in effect for much of southern North Dakota, including the cities of Ashley, Tappen, Steele, Bismarck, Kulm, Garrison, Goodrich, Fessenden, Wilton, Wishek, Edgeley, Napoleon, Turtle Lake, Harvey, Washburn, Underwood, Oakes, Gackle, Carrington, McClusky, Ellendale, Jamestown, and La Moure. Heavy snow and blowing snow were expected, with total snow accumulations between 4 and 9 inches and wind gusts as high as 45 mph. Residents in affected areas are urged to stay tuned to local weather updates and take necessary precautions to stay safe during this winter weather event.