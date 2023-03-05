Winter storm brings snow and high winds to Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, Northern Nevada

Photo by Nikolas Noonan on Unsplash

The National Weather Service in Reno, NV, has issued a winter weather advisory for the Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area until 10 AM PST Sunday, March 5, 2023. The advisory warns of snowfall and gusting winds, making travel in the area difficult.

According to the weather advisory, the region will experience snowfall, with additional snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. The winds are expected to gust as high as 50 mph, which can produce near-zero visibility at times, especially along I-580 through Washoe Valley.

The cities under the advisory include Sparks, Gardnerville, and Virginia City. The advisory recommends drivers to allow extra time to reach their destination as even light snowfall can cause major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Drivers are also advised to leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roads.

The National Weather Service warns that the winter weather advisory can create hazardous travel conditions, and it is essential to take necessary precautions. If you must travel, the advisory recommends carrying a winter survival kit in your vehicle, including a shovel, blankets, food, water, and extra warm clothing.

The winter weather advisory comes after a series of winter storms that hit the Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, dumping heavy snowfall and causing travel disruptions. The weather conditions have prompted school closures and delayed or canceled flights at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

The National Weather Service advises residents in the area to keep updated on the latest weather forecasts and any travel advisories issued by the state or local authorities. Residents are also advised to limit their travel as much as possible to avoid hazardous conditions on the road.

The winter weather advisory is one of many issued across the country during this time of year, as many regions experience snowfall and gusting winds, making travel hazardous. The National Weather Service urges everyone to take necessary precautions when traveling in winter conditions and to stay informed about the latest weather forecasts and advisories.