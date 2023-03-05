Winter weather advisory remains in effect for Central Siskiyou County and Jackson County

Photo by Rob Sarmiento on Unsplash

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Central Siskiyou County in California and Jackson County in Oregon, including Medford, Yreka, Ashland, the Interstate 5 corridor, and Highways 140, 234, and 62, until 4 PM PST today.

According to the advisory , snowfall could accumulate up to 3 inches and travel could become difficult at times. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, and snow levels will lower to about 500 feet during the overnight and early morning hours, then rise to around 1500 feet in the afternoon.

To ensure safe travels, the NWS advises drivers to slow down and allow extra time to reach their destinations. Tire chains should be carried and drivers should be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibility.

The following cities and counties are affected by the Winter Weather Advisory: Central Siskiyou County and Jackson County, which includes Hilt, Klamath River, Yreka, Medford, and Ashland.

In case of emergencies or accidents, drivers are reminded to contact emergency services and stay put until help arrives. This advisory comes as the Pacific Northwest braces for another round of winter weather with snow, freezing rain, and icy conditions across the region. The NWS has also issued a winter storm warning for the Washington Cascades and a winter weather advisory for the Oregon Cascades.

The winter weather conditions have already caused several road closures and power outages in the region. The Oregon Department of Transportation reported that Interstate 84 was closed in both directions between Hood River and Troutdale due to ice and downed power lines.

Additionally, Portland General Electric reported that over 19,000 customers were without power on Sunday morning due to the winter storm. Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible, but some customers may experience outages for an extended period.

Residents are advised to stay indoors if possible and to check on their neighbors, particularly elderly individuals and those with medical needs, to ensure their safety during the winter weather conditions.