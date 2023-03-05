Northern California counties face winter weather and wind advisories

Photo by bert b on Unsplash

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Northern Humboldt Coast and Mendocino Coast Counties until 4 PM PST today, March 5th. Accumulating small hail is expected, which could make travel very difficult and create icy road conditions.

In addition to the winter weather advisory, a wind advisory remains in effect until 10 AM PST today for Humboldt County. West winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, are possible as a compact low brings a brief surge of west wind to the Humboldt County coast and mountain ridges. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and tree limbs could be blown down, possibly resulting in a few power outages.

Furthermore, the National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for northwest California. Today and tonight, the winter weather advisory and wind advisory remain in effect. No hazardous weather is expected for the upcoming week, from Monday through Saturday.

Residents and travelers in the affected areas are advised to slow down and use caution while driving. If caught in a winter weather advisory, it is best to stay indoors and avoid traveling until the advisory is lifted. If driving is necessary, motorists should drive slowly and leave plenty of room between vehicles to account for icy road conditions.

In the case of a wind advisory, it is recommended to secure all outdoor objects that may be blown away by strong winds. High profile vehicles should be driven with extra caution, as gusty winds can cause them to lose control. The National Weather Service encourages people to stay informed of weather updates by checking local news sources and the NWS website. Spotter activation is not expected at this time.

The affected counties in Northern California include Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, and Mendocino Coast. It is important for residents and travelers in these areas to stay updated on weather conditions and take necessary precautions to stay safe during winter weather and wind advisories.













