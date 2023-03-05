United States general weather outlook: Heavy snow and red flag warnings to affect multiple states over the weekend

Photo by Wikipedia

A winter storm system is expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds across several states in the western and central parts of the country, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center.

The front, which is currently over the Pacific Northwest and Central California, is expected to move eastward towards the Ohio Valley by Monday evening, bringing with it heavy snowfall and rain. The Sierra Nevada Mountains and Northern Plains, as well as parts of the Upper Great Lakes, are expected to be the hardest hit by the storm, with heavy snowfall forecast from Saturday evening into Sunday evening.

Coastal rain and higher-elevation snow is also expected over the Pacific Northwest into Central and Southern California through late Sunday evening, with the snowfall moving into the Northern Intermountain region overnight Saturday.

On Sunday, the storm is expected to move out of the Rockies onto the Plains, producing heavy snow over the Northern Plains. By Sunday evening, the storm is expected to move into the Middle Mississippi Valley and the Ohio Valley by Monday evening. The heavy snow is expected to move into the Upper Mississippi Valley and the Upper Great Lakes on Sunday evening into Monday evening. The system will also produce rain over parts of the Middle Mississippi Valley and the Great Lakes/Ohio Valley.

The storm system is also expected to bring strong winds, low humidity, and dry fuels to the Southern High Plains, increasing the risk of wildfires in the region. As a result, Red Flag Warnings have been issued for the Southern High Plains from Sunday into Monday.

States and regions affected by the winter storm system include the Pacific Northwest, Central California, Sierra Nevada Mountains, Northern Plains, Upper Great Lakes, Northern Intermountain, Middle Mississippi Valley, Ohio Valley, Great Lakes, and Southern High Plains. Cities and counties within these regions are also expected to be impacted by the storm.

Residents and visitors to the affected areas are advised to keep updated on the latest weather forecasts and to take necessary precautions. Travel conditions are likely to be hazardous, and drivers are urged to exercise caution on the roads.